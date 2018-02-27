2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

2017 NBA Finals – Game Five

The Warriors To Spend Time With DC Kids Instead of White House Visit

Dominique Da Diva
Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

The defending champs won’t be visiting the White House  but they will be celebrating their title with the children of D.C.

Coach Steve Kerr said, “It’s their championship,” Kerr said. “They got disinvited to the White House, so it’s up to them what they wanted to do. So they made their plans. I want the players to have a good day and to do something positive and to enjoy what they’re doing.”

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

The team won’t disclose what they’ll be doing, they’ve only confirmed that  media will not be allowed, but the team will be accompanied by a group of local students.

Certainly beats going to the White House.

