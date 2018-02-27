The Warriors To Spend Time With DC Kids Instead of White House Visit

The defending champs won’t be visiting the White House but they will be celebrating their title with the children of D.C.

Coach Steve Kerr said, “It’s their championship,” Kerr said. “They got disinvited to the White House, so it’s up to them what they wanted to do. So they made their plans. I want the players to have a good day and to do something positive and to enjoy what they’re doing.”

The team won’t disclose what they’ll be doing, they’ve only confirmed that media will not be allowed, but the team will be accompanied by a group of local students.

Certainly beats going to the White House.

