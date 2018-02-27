Entertainment
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade Reacts To Parkland Victim Being Buried In His Jersey

Dwayne Wade reportedly became emotional after learning that one of the students who was killed during the February 14 shooting Matarjory Stoneman Douglas High School  was buried wearing his jersey.  

“You really can’t put that in words. You hurt for the family,” Wade told reporters after finding out Joaquin Oliver was laid to rest in a replica Wade jersey.  Saying “If you ever get the opportunity to speak to them, you just try to hope the time where he was alive that you were able to bring some type of joy to his life and something memorable. A story that his family and you guys can talk about.”

On Monday, he expanded a little upon that tweet. “Like I said, I retweeted on Twitter, you’re going to make me cry. It’s emotional even thinking about that, that his parents felt that, buried him in my jersey was something that he wanted,” he explained. “I take pride in what I’ve done in this state and what I’ve meant for the youth. I appreciate it.”

Parkland is approximately 50 miles outside of Miami, the city where Wade won 3 NBA Championships.

