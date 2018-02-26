All In The Family: Music Stars & Their Kids That Can Sing

This past Friday, Erykah Badu celebrated her 47th birthday with an epic bash at the Bomb Factory in Dallas. Everyone from Yasiin Bey (f.k.a. Mos Def) to Jada Pinkett-Smith came out to show love. Dave Chappelle even serenaded Erykah with a rendition of Prince‘s “1999!”

But one of the most heartwarming moments of the celebration came when Erykah’s second oldest kid Puma honored her mom by singing happy birthday. Check out her vocals below!

Puma isn’t the only celebrity offspring that can carry a tune. Swipe through to find out which other kids got the music genes from their parents.

