200PlusClub: Bountiful Babes Over 200 Pounds Flaunt Curves Once Again [PHOTO]

Remember when curve model Tabria Majors put out the call to the 200-plus pound beauties to flaunt their figures? Well, that good energy is back on Twitter timelines today with the rise of the #200PlusClub hashtag and we’re all the better for it.

Without taking up a lot of time here, Majors, who is very much proud of her size, shape and confidently holds her own no matter what she’s wearing, first kicked this off last August. Thanks to model and Twitter user @Chaantellie, the hashtag made its rounds on Twitter earlier today (Feb. 26) and it’s been a sight.

We’ve collected some of the participants in the #200PlusClub trending topic below and on the following pages. Salute to all this body positivity to boot.

200+ ladies where you at?? Add your full body pics 👀#200PlusClub pic.twitter.com/r8MLPu0zTF — Natural Glam Goddess (@Chaantellie) February 26, 2018

Proud member of the #200PlusClub, blurry pictures and all ✨ pic.twitter.com/iXzQLFyUlY — Lex’Challa (@alexistere) February 26, 2018

Photo: Twitter

