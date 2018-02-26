Travis Scott Gave Kylie Jenner A $1.4 Million Ferrari Push Present

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are proud parents of a precious baby girl, and the papa did what most men should do when their lady goes through labor to deliver a bundle of joy. According to social media, Scott gave his Stormi‘s mom an expensive Ferrari and the pair were seen hopping out the whip to stunt on everyone expertly.

TMZ reports that Scott and Jenner were out on a lunch date and was the first time they were seen together since the birth of little Stormi. The Ferrari LaFerrai vehicle in question was their car of choice for the day and the rare hybrid sports car is valued in the millions.

Only 500 of the LaFerrai cars have been made, and the rumored cost of Jenner’s push present was put at $1.4 million.

Now that’s how you say thank you to the mother of your child. Check out a video of the ride below.

—

Photo: Getty

