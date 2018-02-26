Canon Intros 2 New Entry-Level Cameras: The Rebel T7 DSLR & EOS M50

Smartphones such as the iPhone X, Galaxy S9, and S9+ come equipped with dual cameras lenses (wide angle and telephoto) that can honestly compete with some DSLR models. Now that we are in a much more mobile and social media-driven society the need to instantly upload any captured moment has now become a necessity. To stay in the game Canon introduced two new entry-level models, the EOS Rebel T7 and EOS M50.

The latest addition to Canon’s popular Rebel franchise is squarely focused on frequent users of social media, bloggers, and vloggers. The successor to the EOS Rebel T6 features an upgraded CMOS sensor of 24.1-megapixel resolution easy sharing of high-quality photos and videos to social media thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi* and NFC** connectivity.

The T7 has a nine-point autofocus system and does provide continuous shooting up 3.0 frames per second. It also comes with a 3-inch LCD monitor and allows users multiple shooting options to assist them in capturing photos. If you are in the market for a DSLR and you’re new to the game this camera will serve you very well.

The Rebel T7 hits shelves April 2018, it will only be sold in a kit and will come with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II lens and will only cost you $550. Very reasonable price for beginners who want to get into the photography game outside of using their smartphones. Also coming in April, Canon also introduced a new mirrorless interchangeable lens camera, the EOS M50 which is the first Canon EOS M-series to feature 4K recording. That model is a bit pricier, the body alone will cost $779.99, an EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens kit that comes in black and white will cost. $899.99. Other M50 kit options include a video creators kit for $999.99 and black body only kit that comes with two lenses EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM and the EF-M 55-200mm f/4.5-6.3 for $1,249.00.

Two very nice options for the budding photographer in your family. Check out video introduction for the EOS M50 below and head over to Canon to learn more about it.

—

Photo: Canon

Also On 93.9 WKYS: