LL Cool J’s Daughter Has Beautiful Moroccan Themed Baby Shower [VIDEO]

Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

LL Cool J’s family were all dressed to impress at his daughter India’s Moroccan themed baby shower. The rapper shared on Instagram pictures and videos from this lavish event. Just last summer he was walking her down the isle now he’s getting ready to welcome his grandson.

His daughter wore a royal blue dress and his wife wore purple. LL Cool J and the entire family were smiling from ear to ear for this occasion. The rapper even sat in royal chair to celebrate the event. Congratulations to the family!

