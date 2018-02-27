Reginae Carter Goes Off On Trolls Making For Fun Of Her Baby Sister [VIDEO]

A couple of weeks ago Toya Wright gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Reign Rushing. Since then Wright and her other daughter, Reginae Carter have posted pictures on social media showing her the new bundle of joy. Internet trolls continue to make comments about the baby calling her ugly, saying she’s not Black enough and Carter went off.

In a video posted by Carter she got emotional when telling internet trolls they need to stop making fun of her sister and other siblings. She also spoke about how people need to do something better with their life than making fun of a child. Carter mentioned that her mother is also upset about the comments.

She also told the bullies that they’ve talked about her and she’s held her tongue, but she will fight for her family. Some fans on the comments told Carter that she should block those people who leave nasty messages. We hope these people making nasty comments stop doing it.

