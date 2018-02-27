Why The Internet Is In Love With Erykah Badu’s Daughter [VIDEO]

Erykah Badu recently celebrated her 47th birthday. Badu made sure her special day was star studded. She had Dave Chappelle, Mos Def, Michael Blackson and so many more at this party. Badu even shared some of her favorite moments on Facebook and Instagram.
I'm done 😍😍😍😍😍😍PUMA♥️♥️♥️PUMA ♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾♥️♥️♥️♥️PUMA ♥️❤️❤️❤️♥️thank you PUMA!! I love you . Thanks to all my family for your love and presence @nayrokudab @stic @deadprez M1 @_ryeann_ @alfredo_gray @bigbabydram @demitriaEllis @ladybugmecca @tennesseeslimkitty @officaljadapinkettsmith @coldcris @willowsmith @yasiinbeyy #davechappelle @fredyonnet @shafiqhusayn @pinkykillacorn @anderson._paak @michaelblackson @c.d.o.c @scarface @zachwitness @diamondmahone @rceeezy @thecannabinoids all my family !!!!!!!!!!! Watch entire birthday on my FB page live stream. Link in Bio Video courtesy of @raheem_devaughn
The internet couldn’t get enough of her daughter, Puma’s performance. She has a voice just like her mother as she sang “Happy Birthday.” The audience sang along with her and Badu gave her a big hug after it was over.
She wrote on Instagram with a video, “I’m done PUMAPUMA PUMA thank you PUMA!! I love you.” Badu this summer will headline a portion of the 2018 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans. Hopefully fans will get new music soon.
