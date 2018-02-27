Why Olympian Gus Kenworthy Went Off On About Ivanka Trump

The Winter Olympics may be over, but one athlete had something to say about Ivanka Trump. Gus Kenworthy, a freestyle skier spent the last two weeks in Pyeongchang and finished in 12th place. NBC Washington reports that he not only spoke about Trump, but also Russia.

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

Kenworthy retweeted a story written by the Los Angeles Times and said, “Russia’s biggest win since the 2016 US Presidential election!” The Olympian also posted a picture of the U.S. team together and mentioned in the tweet, “So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??”

Trump attended the closing ceremony and took picture with other Olympians. She said, “I’m so excited to be here. It’s just so incredibly inspiring. It’s been an amazing couple of days, and such an honor and privilege to be here with our allies in South Korea and celebrate all that we’ve accomplished as a culture, a society economically and, of course, in sport.” What do you think about what Gus Kenworthy said?

