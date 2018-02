One of the most popular videos to surface on Vine was of a Nigerian boy having a breakdown. It not only was popular on Vine, but became heavily used on Twitter.

THIS VINE OF AN AFRICAN KID CRYING WITH A MACHETE WILL NEVER GET OLD HAAHAHHA pic.twitter.com/jO5DaBhUOY — MudBoyDracoMalfoy (@BalenciagaHuda) January 13, 2017

We’ve finally got the backstory to the video and it totally changes our perspective.

So his father stole his savings that's why he was crying. 😂 pic.twitter.com/HNXz1YDyjc — C (@CHUUZUZ) February 26, 2018

And in case you were wondering, yes, they are adults.

Yeah lool they’re old & married with kids pic.twitter.com/CeH305rG7r — ~✨ (@TashaTweeets) February 26, 2018

