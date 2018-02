No one knows what it will take for the NRA to take the conversation of gun reform seriously.

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

If they won’t listen to people’s words, maybe this classic clip from Shameless will give them a better visual understanding of the potential dangers of arming teachers with guns:

Ridiculousness.

