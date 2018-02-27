Disney Celebrates The Success Of ‘Black Panther’ By Donating $1M To Charity

Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther has been enjoying massive success. From breaking box office records to inspiring an international fundraising campaign, the film has touched the lives of people everywhere and Disney announced that they will be donating $1M to the Boys & Girls Club of America.

The charitable contribution from Disney comes as part of the #BlackPantherChallenge. Started by Frederick Joseph, a consultant, and activist in New York, the #BlackPantherChallenge is a campaign that aims to help children see the film for free. Since its inception, the challenge has been taken to the UK, South Africa, and Ghana.

STEM was a huge part of the world of Wakanda and their thriving African community. The monies donated by Disney will serve to fund Boys & Girls Club of America centers and their respective STEM studies with Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, New York, Memphis, New Orleans, and Oakland among other cites receiving the donation as shared in a report from ABC affiliate KABC.

Photo: Disney/Marvel

