Family Feuds: 6 Outrageous Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’, Ep. 9

There is just one more episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami left in its inaugural season but and the drama is picking up.

Episode 9 kicks off with Baby Blue Whoaaaa and Scrappy in the gym in a “sparring” session. Blue for some reason talks to Scrappy about his ex Shay and commences spill all of the tea on her. He tells Scrappy that he is working with Shay on her new fitness company but that’s not where Blue’s diarrhea of the mouth ended.

He brought up the fact that Shay moved to Miami to be with her new boo at the time Pleasure P. Why he felt the need to share that information we don’t know, he then invites Scrappy to pull up at Shay’s upcoming boot camp. Twitter wasn’t too fond of Blue singing like it was 2005 again.

Blue spilling ALL the tea! #LHHMIA — Unknown Beauty (@2beAbeauty) February 27, 2018

Baby Blue is too gossipy for me. Like nigga, why you snitchin? #LHHMIA — Akaninyene 🇳🇬 (@AkanButNoJeezyy) February 27, 2018

Blue is another Rich. A messy man who loves to gossip smh #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/49vDsYTfhW — theGrio.com (@theGrio) February 27, 2018

Blue u messy bruh #LHHMIA — Jay Bibbs™ (@JayBibbs) February 27, 2018

Blue is either a really good friend or just messy as hell. We going are gonna go with messy for now. We didn’t forget you tried to shoot your shot last week.

