Apple Reportedly To Launch Over-Ear Headphones Minus Beats Branding

Apple is reportedly looking to capitalize on the success of their AirPods and release their own over-ear headphones minus the Beats By Dre branding. According to the very reliable insider and KGI Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is looking to expand their audio options and offer customers their own high-end headphones.

This news comes on the heels of a report Apple readying an updated version of their AirPods for 2018. Kuo states that the new headphones will feature an “all-new” design” but doesn’t share any specifics. There is also no word on whether they will be wireless but it is safe to assume they will and will possible utilize the updated technology that will live in AirPods 2. So that may possibly mean the rumored new “Hey Siri” feature will also be a new feature.

According to the note, Apple is looking to stuff some high-end components in these new headphones so don’t be shocked if they cost a pretty penny. No exact release date has been announced but Kuo believes you can expect a fourth-quarter debut in 2018. Whenever they make this move it will be a very profitable one for sure cause right now Apple can do no wrong based on the success of their AirPods.

We will be sure to keep our ears to the streets on this one but if Kuo says Apple is going to make this move then chances are very high they will. Are you guys looking for an alternative to Beats By Dre? Sound off in the comment section below.

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

