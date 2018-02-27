BaeGoals: Alexis Ohanian Bought Four Billboards To Welcome Serena Williams Back To Tennis

New hubby Alexis Ohanian pulled out all the stops to welcome his tennis champion wifey Serena Williams back on to the court.

The tech giant purchased four adorable billboards along the I-10 freeway into Palm Springs, naming Serena the ‘GMOAT,’ or Greatest Momma Of All Time.

The billboards of Serena and her new born, Alexis Olympia Jr., welcomed Serena on her way to Indian Wells, California where she will compete at the Paribas Open this March, US Magazine reports.

Serena bowed out of the Australian Open in January, feeling she wasn’t physically ready for the match after giving birth to her daughter four months prior.

But now the seven-time champion is ready to defend her GOAT status once again–and she has her supportive husband cheering her on.

Serena married Alexis Ohanian last November in a romantic New Orleans ceremony.

SOURCE: US MAGAZINE

