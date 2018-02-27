Patti LaBelle Lands Role On OWN’s “Greenleaf”

News & Gossip
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 15, 2017

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

The hit show “Greenleaf” on the OWN network just added a new cast member and fans should get excited. According to Deadline, Patti LaBelle will recur as “Maxine Patterson,” as a Christian motivational speaker that is a close college friend of Lynn Whitfield’s character. LaBelle is excited to return to television after making appearances in “A Different World,” “Empire” and more.

If you aren’t familiar with the show it’s all about the Greenleaf family that deals with tragedy and the eldest daughter returns to preach in their family church. The show is in production now for season 3 in Atlanta. Congratulation to Patti LaBelle!

