“Black Panther” Success Turns Into $1 Million Donation To Boys & Girls Club STEM Program

“Black Panther” had another great weekend of success. According to Okay Player, to celebrate this amazing movie, Disney has decided to donate $1 million to help the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s youth STEM program. The stem program helps children of all ages develop tech skills.
Bob Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Disney said, “It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film, so it’s fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want.”
The money will be used to also develop new STEM Centers of Innovation in several other communities. Kids that get to participate in the Boys & Girls Club of America’s Center of Innovation learn about robotics, STEM exploration and more. This is such an amazing donation that will give a lot of children more advantages towards their future.
