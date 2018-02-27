Cardi B Explains Why She Stayed With Offset After Cheating Rumors

Cardi B is opening up. The “Bartier Cardi” rapper covers the April issue of Cosmopolitan and in her interview, she talks about staying with Offset after cheating allegations swirled around him and staying true to her self.

On her decision to stay with fiancé, Offset, after allegations of cheating: “It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my sh*t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life … I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision … It’s not right, what he f**king did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

On her pole-dancing days and respecting strippers: “People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on … Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain.”

On refusing to change — for anyone: “Everybody got different beliefs and different religions and were raised differently, yet you also supposed to be careful you don’t offend somebody. Everybody gets bothered about everything. Everybody got a f**king opinion about you. If I change myself, then I’m going to lose myself, and I won’t be who makes me happy.”

The April issue hits newsstands on March 6.

