Styrofoam Ban In Baltimore Is Set To Happen

The Mayor & City Council is set to put a ban on styrofoam containers for carry out food and drinks in Baltimore.
Monday night, the Baltimore City Council gave preliminary approval to the bill that would cut down on the number of foam cups floating in city waterways. The bill would impose criminal fines on businesses that fail to comply.
A final vote is still required at the council’s next meeting in March before the bill is sent to Mayor Pugh, who is expected to sign into law.
Violating the law would be a misdemeanor that carries a $1,000 fine.
