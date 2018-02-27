Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A Great President One Day) Admits To Cloning Her Dog—Twice

There’s not many things that Barbra Streisand can’t do.
She acts, she sings, she directs — and apparently she has the power to clone things. Earlier this week, the mega star revealed that she took cells from her dead Coton du Tulear Samantha’s mouth and stomach, and the genetic material was later used to create Samantha clones, a.k.a. Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett.
Known as the lady that can do it all, it makes you wonder — if things don’t work out with Oprah and The Rock running the country after the 2020 election, maybe Ms. Streisand could give it a try. Or clone another Barbra to do the job.
Judging by her tweets, she’s up for the job. How would you like to see Barbra Streisand, her dog Samantha, and Samantha’s clones in the White House?
