It’s On Now: Shaquille O’Neal Kicks Off The #FamilyDanceChallenge And Challenges LeBron James, Kevin Hart & More

Nothing’s more cool than families battling it out for the sake of fun — that’s why most of us love family feud.

Speaking of family, Shaquille O’Neal and his kids are back with the #FamilyDanceChallenge, and this time, they didn’t come to play. The O’Neals are so confident in how they move as a unit that they threatened other famous families— like LeBron James and his kids and Will Smith‘s family.

Which famous family do you think will eat this challenge and put Shaq’s family to shame? We think Diddy’s squad and the Smith’s may bring the heat.

Hit us on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: