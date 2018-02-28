NBA YoungBoy Denied Bail For Assaulting Girlfriend, Allegedly

NBA YoungBoy isn’t going anywhere for the moment. The Louisiana rapper was denied bail after his arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in an Atlanta hotel.

NBA YoungBoy will be cooling off in jail for a while longer after his arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend — the judge just ordered him held without bail.

The 18-year-old rapper’s been transferred to Georgia’s Ware County Jail — where he got a new mug shot — and faced the judge. TMZ broke the story … YoungBoy was busted Saturday night in Tallahassee on a kidnapping warrant, related to the attack on his gf, Jania.

Despite the footage, Jania has denied the assault and says her and YoungBoy were just playing.

Clearly, the judge wasn’t convinced. NBA YoungBoy is facing felony kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

