Dick’s Sporting Goods To Stop Selling Assault-Style Firearms

Dick’s Sporting Goods is trying to stay on the right side of history. The USA’s largest sporting goods retailer has announced it will stop selling assault-style firearms.

Reports the New York Times:

One of the nation’s largest sports retailers, Dick’s Sporting Goods, said Wednesday morning it was immediately ending sales of all assault-style rifles in its stores.

The retailer also said that it would no longer sell high-capacity magazines and that it would not sell any gun to anyone under 21 years of age, regardless of local laws.

The announcement, made two weeks after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 students and staff members, is one of the strongest stances taken by corporate America in the national gun debate. It also carries symbolic weight, coming from a prominent national gunseller.

Edward Stacks, the CEO of DSG, says the decision was a moral one and it ready to face the backlash. “Thoughts and prayers are not enough,” reads part of Stack’ extensive statement.

Respect.

We at DICK'S Sporting Goods are deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones. https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/WmT50BO7mx — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

Dick's Sporting Goods stands to lose millions of dollars by stopping the sale of assault rifles. They decided that our children's lives are more important than money I call for every Politician to show the moral courage that @DICKS did Say NO to money

Say YES to our kids' lives — Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) February 28, 2018

This is Edward W Stack. He is the CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods. He just made what may be one of the biggest decisions ever for his company. This decision was void of consideration for profits, company growth or stock price. This decision was a moral one… Thank you Ed! pic.twitter.com/hr3MlN8sYN — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) February 28, 2018

Politicians may lack courage to stand up to NRA. But Dick’s Sporting Goods, USA’s largest sporting goods retailer, will stop selling assault-style weapons and raise minimum age for all gun sales to 21. — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) February 28, 2018

The NRA can eat a bag of Dick's (Sporting Goods). pic.twitter.com/DHVrhOeba3 — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) February 28, 2018

Dick's Sporting Goods just announced that they will no longer be selling assault-style rifles and require all gun buyers to be 21 years of age or older. Meanwhile, the dicks in Congress aren't doing a damn thing to help this country's gun issue. — Mat Molina (@realMatMolina) February 28, 2018

I’m pleased to see Dick’s Sporting Goods will end the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and that they will stop selling firearms of any type to anyone under 21. Now, let’s keep the pressure on Congress to make these and related changes the law of the land. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) February 28, 2018

