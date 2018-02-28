Vogue Arabia Gives Us A Double Dose Of Ima(a)n For Their One Year Anniversary Covery

Vogue Arabia has been in existence for one year, really pushing Arabic and Middle Eastern fashion into the forefront of high fashion. To celebrate their anniversary, the magazine gave us a double generational dose of Black beauty. They featured Somali-American supermodel Iman (who needs no and Imaan Hammam, the Dutch-born Ethiopian and Egyptian model who has graced the cover of American Vogue three times.
In a world exclusive, two generations of icons unite for the anniversary issue of #VogueArabia, with not one, but three covers. With life stories deeply rooted in the Arab world, @imaanhammam and @the_real_iman are the perfect cover stars for the bumper March issue. In our biggest-ever issue, expect modest fashion trends, bold beauty, empowering women, icons of Arabia, celebrity interviews, and a Middle Eastern royal contributor. Plus, so much more… #ImaanHammam and #Iman both wearing @ysl dresses and @thewraplife turbans في سبق عالمي فريد من نوعه.. يلتقي اثنان من أجيال أيقونات الجمال معاً لرسم معالم ليس غلافاً واحداً أو حتى غلافين اثنين، بل ثلاثة أغلفة مبهرة احتفالاً بمرور عام على إطلاق أول عدد ورقي من #ڤوغ_العربية. وعلى خلفية قصصهما الحياتية الضاربة بجذورها في أعماق العالم العربي، كانت الأنيقتان إيمان همَّام @imaanhammam وإيمان عبد المجيد @the_real_iman نجمتيّ الغلاف المثاليتين لعدد مارس الزاخر بالكثير من المواضيع. وفي عددنا الأضخم على الإطلاق، انتظروا صيحات أزياء محتشمة، وإطلالات جمالية جريئة، وتعزيز نهج تمكين المرأة، فضلاً عن مشاهدة أيقونات العالم العربي والاطلاع على حوارات حصرية أجريناها مع عدد من المشاهير، بخلاف شخصية مساهمة من إحدى العائلات الحاكمة في الشرق الأوسط. كل هذا، وأكثر… ترتدي كلٌّ من #إيمان_همام و#إيمان فستاناً من إيڤ سان لوران @ysl مع توربان من ذا راب لايف @thewraplife مديرة قسم الأزياء: كيتي تروتر @katieellentrotter، تنسيق الأزياء: ميكيل فيلوز @michael_ philouze، تصوير: @patrickdemarchelier، تصفيف الشعر: أوسكار جيمس @oscarjameshair وتومو جيداي @tomojidai، المكياج: بورشه @porschefabulous
The cover is so beautiful! Vogue Arabia explains on their Instagram, “With life stories deeply rooted in the Arab world, Imaan Hammam and Iman are the perfect cover stars for the bumper March issue.”
“Fashion is all about having a personality – and nothing is as inspiring as the power of being you.” Our Muslim cover star @imaanhammam is of Egyptian and Moroccan descent, and is the ultimate poster girl for the diversity movement in fashion. Read her exclusive interview in the anniversary March issue, on shelves from March 1. #VogueArabia. #ImaanHammam wears @chanelofficial couture. “يتمحور عالم الموضة حول الشخصيّة – فلا شيء ملهم بقوّته كأن تكون أنت“. هذا ما قالته نجمة غلافنا المسلمة إيمان همّام @imaanhammam ذات الأصول المغربيّة-المصريّة، والتي تعد حاملة لراية التنوّع العرقي في هذا المجال. اقرؤوا حوارنا الكامل معها داخل عدد شهر مارس من ڤوغ العربيّة، والذي يصدر في الأول من شهر مارس. إيمان همّام ترتدي أزياء شانيل @chanelofficial
Wearing Chanel couture, Hammam’s solo cover is the second time the beauty has been featured on Vogue Arabia. The first time she graced the cover was April 2017.
What better way to celebrate our first birthday than to have the legend that is @the_real_iman as cover star? Seen here wearing a @marcjacobs and @thewraplife, the model was every bit as fabulous as we could dream of. “It is an oxymoron to have your foot in the modeling business and to call yourself a Muslim but at the end of the day, you need to look in the mirror and feel good when you ask, am I doing the right thing?” See her full shoot and read her exclusive interview in the March issue, on shelves March 1. #VogueArabia #Iman #Bowie ما من طريقة للاحتفال بعيد ميلادنا الأول أفضل من اختيار الأسطورة إيمان @the_real_iman لتكون نجمة الغلاف، تظهر هنا مرتديةً أزياء مارك جيكوبس @marcjacobs وذا راب لايف @thewraplife، فبدت متألقة كما يليق بها. “من الرائع أن تكون ناجحاً في مجال عروض الأزياء وأن تكون مسلماً. ولكن في نهاية المطاف، عليك أن تواجه نفسك، وتعجبك الإجابة عندما تسأل، هل أقوم بالشيء الصحيح؟” شاهدوا جلسة التصوير الكاملة مع حوارنا الحصري معها داخل عدد شهر مارس من ڤوغ العربيّة، والذي يصدر في الأول من شهر مارس. #ڤوغ_العربية #إيمان #ديفيد_بوي
Supermodel Iman wore Black-owned brand The Wrap Life paired with Marc Jacobs. She tells Vogue Arabia, “It is an oxymoron to have your foot in the modeling business and to call yourself a Muslim but at the end of the day, you need to look in the mirror and feel good when you ask, am I doing the right thing?”
Modest fashion and fashion from Arab countries have been pushed to the forefront with models like Iman and Hammam in addition to Halima Aden. Muslim sports star, Ibtijah Muhammad’s owns her own modest fashion boutique called Louella.
#TeamBeautiful can’t wait to see even more!
DON’T MISS:
Did Nike Miss The Mark? Sports Commercial Upsets Muslim Women
Three Black-Owned Fashion Brands You Need To Know
#HelloWorld: Do Black Women Unfairly Get Their Hair Patted Down At The Airport?
Here's Every Breathtaking Editorial Featuring Muslim Model Halima Aden
Here's Every Breathtaking Editorial Featuring Muslim Model Halima Aden
1. HALIMA ADEN FOR ALLURE JULY 2017Source:Instagram 1 of 27
2. HALIMA ADEN FOR ALLURE JULY 20172 of 27
3. HALIMA ADEN FOR ALLURE JULY 20173 of 27
4. HALIMA ADEN FOR ALLURE JULY 20174 of 27
5. HALIMA ADEN FOR ALLURE JULY 20175 of 27
6. HALIMA ADEN FOR ALLURE JULY 2017Source:Instagram 6 of 27
7. HALIMA ADEN FOR CR FASHION BOOK ISSUE 107 of 27
8. HALIMA ADEN FOR CR FASHION BOOK ISSUE 108 of 27
9. HALIMA ADEN FOR CR FASHION BOOK ISSUE 109 of 27
10. HALIMA ADEN FOR CR FASHION BOOK ISSUE 1010 of 27
11. VOGUE ARABIA APRIL 201711 of 27
12. HALIMA ADEN FOR CR FASHION BOOK ISSUE 1012 of 27
13. HALIMA ADEN FOR CR FASHION BOOK ISSUE 1013 of 27
14. HALIMA ADEN CR FASHION BOOK ISSUE 1014 of 27
15. HALIMA ADEN FOR VOGUE ARABIA JUNE 201715 of 27
16. HALIMA ADEN FOR VOGUE ARABIA JUNE 201716 of 27
17. HALIMA ADEN FOR VOGUE ARABIA JUNE 201717 of 27
18. HALIMA ADEN FOR VOGUE ARABIA JUNE 201718 of 27
19. HALIMA ADEN FOR HARPER'S BAZAAR MAY 201719 of 27
20. HALIMA ADEN FOR HARPER'S BAZAAR MAY 201720 of 27
21. NIKE SPORTSWEAR AD 201721 of 27
22. HALIMA ADEN AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS 201722 of 27
23. HALIMA ADEN AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS 201723 of 27
24. HALIMA ADEN GLAMOUR MAGAZINE SEPTEMBER 201724 of 27
25. HALIMA ADEN GLAMOUR MAGAZINE SEPTEMBER 201725 of 27
26. HALIMA ADEN GLAMOUR MAGAZINE SEPTEMBER 201726 of 27
27. HALIMA ADEN FOR REUTERS SEPTEMBER 201727 of 27