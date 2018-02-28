Is A Wakanda Netflix Series On The Way?

For the past several weeks “Black Panther” has made headlines and continues to be loved by fans everywhere. Wakanda, the place the movie takes place in is filled with new technology, Black royalty and more. People have even wanted to move to this fictional place.

In an article on VIBE, one fan, Eric Hamilton has started a petition for a Wakanda series to start on Netflix. He said, “Telling the back story of Wakanda would be a game changer. How did Wakanda become the most technologically advanced country on Earth? From the technology to the artistry coupled with the rich African traditions, the fans demand more.”

He believes that all “Black Panther” fans would enjoy this series. Hamilton said, “This series would expand the depth of the Marvel universe and we feel Marvel/Disney would enjoy creating and adapting these stories as much as we would love watching them.” Would you watch a Wakanda series?

