Baltimore Principle Gives The Step Routine Of His Life In Obama Suit

Black History Month is equally a time for reflection and a time for celebration. One Baltimore school principle made sure he brought the fun with a step routine that has since gone viral.

Principle Nikomar Mosley put on a show for Gwynns Falls Elementary School in honor of their Black Heritage Program.

It wasn’t just any show. The educator was 100% committed and he threw down for his youthful audience, all while decked in a tan suit. Check it out for yourself below.

I’m sure Obama was somewhere smiling.

Let us never forget how damn suave President Obama looked in the tan suit that gave Fox News an aneurysm. pic.twitter.com/JUktgmn1Wv — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) February 9, 2018

Principle Mosley is a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, hence his affinity towards stepping.

The Internet was definitely entertained. A Facebook post of the routine has racked up more than a million views and thousands of shares.

Seems like Omega Psi Phi found their number one recruiter for the next generation — a great way to end Black History Month!

