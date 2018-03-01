PRhyme “Rock It,” Skooly ft. 2 Chainz “Habit” & More | Daily Visuals 2.28.18

In the age of mumble rap, DJ Premier and Royce Da 5’9 continue to give us Hip-Hop purists something to rap along to.
Today the duo known as PRyhme come through with a screen within screen visual to “Rock It” which features the two Hip-Hop artists in their natural states: Royce rapping and Premo producing.
Down in the ATL, new school rapper Skooly links up with rap veteran 2 Chainz and crash a not so normal AA meeting for their clip to “Habit.”
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kemba, Logic, and more.
PRHYME – “ROCK IT”
SKOOLY FT. 2 CHAINZ – “HABIT”
LOGIC – “OVERNIGHT”
A-TRAK, FALCONS, YOUNG THUG FT. 24HRS – “RIDE FOR ME”
KEMBA – “HALLELUJAH”
GUNNA FT. LIL DURK – “LIES ABOUT YOU”
KELELA – “FRONTLINE”
PROBLEM – “STRESSIN”
GQ NOTHING PRETTY – “EVERYBODY KNOWS”
