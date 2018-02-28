Oprah Winfrey For President Could Happen If Her Prayers Are Answered

The call for media mogul Oprah Winfrey to run for the office of President of the United States rang loudly after her stirring Golden Globe speech, and she’s since declined the gracious endorsement from fans and fellow public figures alike. However, Winfrey said she would consider undertaking the task if she got what most would call the biggest cosign of them all.

PEOPLE exclusively writes:

Amid calls for her to consider a run for the White House — from fans as well as her closest friends — “I went into prayer,” she tells PEOPLE in the magazine’s new cover story. “ ‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that.”

The media mogul and star of the new movie A Wrinkle in Time found herself in the political spotlight after her inspiring speech at the 2018 Golden Globes while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Winfrey had the crowd of Hollywood’s biggest stars on their feet and in tears with her moving words and promise that “a new day is dawning.” She was surprised to hear the immediate response the rest of the country had.

“When I walked off with Reese [Witherspoon], I thought, ‘I got that done,’ ” she says. “It wasn’t until I was back in the press room that they said, ‘Do you realize you’re trending?’ ”

Indeed the fervor remains high for Winfrey’s political potential, but it appears she’s doing good work as is from the perch she occupies currently. Still, the prospect of Orpah in the White House does sound good, doesn’t it?

More of this story can be found in the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands now with Orpah Winfrey gracing the cover.

