Ne-Yo’s Wife Explains Her Controversial Comments About Her Son’s Hair [VIDEO]

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay recently received a lot of backlash after talking about her son’s dry hair on Instagram. In the post she said, “So my son wasn’t blessed with mommy’s “Hawaiian silky.” After that people began commenting that she was mean and disrespectful for making that statement.

TMZ caught up with Renay as she was leaving the airport and explained that she just wanted advice about what products to use. She also talked about how she’s mixed and people don’t like to see mixed-race couples. Renay has decided to change the game to help her child.

She will be launching her own hair-care line. Renay continued to say that she loves her son and his hair and didn’t mean any harm. Watch the clip and let us know what you think about this.

