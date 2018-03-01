News & Gossip
Why Omarosa Continued To Work For The White House After Donald Trump’s Lies [VIDEO]

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 28, 2018

Source: Patricia Schlein/Star Max / Getty

Omarosa sat down with “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and spoke about leaving the White House, “Celebrity Big Brother” and what her next moves are. Omarosa made it clear that she was only supposed to work for Donald Trump for a year after he won the election. Colbert brought up the scene from the reality show and asked her about why she mentioned she fears for the American people.

She didn’t go into detail, but said, “We will just have to wait and see what happens.” Omarosa also mentioned that the media hyped up the day she left the White House and she was never escorted out. While there Colbert ran down a list of things Trump has done while in office and didn’t understand why she didn’t leave sooner.

After he threw paper towels at hurricane victims, made the comments about Charlottesville and poor people that should have been her cue to exit. Omarosa told Colbert that she was there to help the people that didn’t have a voice, make changes and help Trump. She is happy that she’s gone from the position and the two remain friends. Over the next couple of years she would like to focus on her ministry and enjoy being a newlywed. Watch the interview and let us know what you think.

Omarosa made her small screen debut in 2004 on The Apprentice. Since then, she has been one of the most vicious villains on reality television and now, with more than 14 years in front of the camera, she has also become the queen of the sunken place. Much of the former White House staffer's career has been focused on demeaning her own community and, most recently, defending our racist president.

