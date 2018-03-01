Why Omarosa Continued To Work For The White House After Donald Trump’s Lies [VIDEO]

Omarosa sat down with “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and spoke about leaving the White House, “Celebrity Big Brother” and what her next moves are. Omarosa made it clear that she was only supposed to work for Donald Trump for a year after he won the election. Colbert brought up the scene from the reality show and asked her about why she mentioned she fears for the American people.

Follow @TheRSMS

She didn’t go into detail, but said, “We will just have to wait and see what happens.” Omarosa also mentioned that the media hyped up the day she left the White House and she was never escorted out. While there Colbert ran down a list of things Trump has done while in office and didn’t understand why she didn’t leave sooner.

After he threw paper towels at hurricane victims, made the comments about Charlottesville and poor people that should have been her cue to exit. Omarosa told Colbert that she was there to help the people that didn’t have a voice, make changes and help Trump. She is happy that she’s gone from the position and the two remain friends. Over the next couple of years she would like to focus on her ministry and enjoy being a newlywed. Watch the interview and let us know what you think.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Soaks Up His Tea On Omarosa From Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Omarosa Had The Most Peculiar Reaction When Asked If She Had Sex With Donald Trump [VIDEO]

RELATED: Wanda Sykes Calls Out Omarosa As A Black History Fail [VIDEO]

The Latest: