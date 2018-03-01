Does Rihanna Really Want To Make Peace With Chris Brown?

Rihanna recently turned 30 and Celebrity Insider reports that someone in her inner circle thinks she wants to be friends with Chris Brown again. The singer has been climbing the ladder of success as she launched her Fenty Beauty Brand and has had several sold out tours. Rihanna allegedly made a list of goals she would like to accomplish over the next couple of years and it is quite interesting.

Starting a family, getting married making new music and possibly making peace with Chris Brown is on that list. The insider mentioned that she doesn’t want to rekindle any flames, but would like to be friendly at least. She allegedly might even make music with him again.

There is no word on if Rihanna has reached out to Brown yet, but she might soon. Rihanna has always said Brown holds a special place in her heart and moving forward with a friendship would be okay. What do you think about Rihanna clearing the air with Chris Brown?

