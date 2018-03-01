Gucci Mane Offers To Pay For 20th High School Reunion

Gucci Mane is gearing up to head to his 20-year high school reunion and decided to surprise his former classmates. The rapper wants to not only throw the most unforgettable party, but would like to pay for the entire occasion. According to XXL, Gucci Mane can’t wait for this special event to celebrate McNair High School alumni.
In a tweet he said, “This year marks my 20th year from graduating high school in 1998,” the Mr. Davis artist tweeted on Tuesday (Feb. 27). “I want to personally invite anybody who graduated from #McNair aka McNasty aka #BouldercrestHigh to v103 car and bike show to go with me and also I want pay for our 20 yr reunion myself!” While Gucci Mane raps a lot about the streets some might not know he held a 3.0 GPA and earned a scholarship to Georgia Perimeter College.
He ended up enrolling at the school, but didn’t stay. In his book he says, “I was doing pretty well for myself in the streets, so going back to school was the last thing on my mind. So I didn’t go. I think they call that a gap year.” We can’t wait to see pictures on social media from this event!
