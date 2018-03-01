News & Gossip
A Historic Storm Is About To Slam The East Coast

Experts say this weekend’s coming storm could be the most powerful nor’easter in decades.

US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

The National Weather Service is calling the coming storm a life and death situation along the coast.

 

Major wind and flooding are expected, with Philadelphia, New York and Boston bracing for snow.

via The Washington Post:

The timing of this nor’easter could not be worse. It coincides with the full moon, when tides are at their highest. Coastal flooding already began Thursday morning because of high tide alone.

On Friday and Saturday, 3 to 5 feet of storm surge will be added to the tides. There will also be extra inundation from waves, which are expected to reach a height of 30 feet offshore.

