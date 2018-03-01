Wow: One Woman’s Twitter Campaign To Get Her Father A Kidney Goes Viral

Along with your typical social media shenanigans, Twitter can also be used for important causes, proving it’s not just a site, but a community. One woman called out her community for a very important cause and got an amazing response.

Dynastie (@mskason3) has a father in need of a kidney. In an effort to find the right donor, she tweeted a pic of him wearing a t-shirt with his blood type and a phone number.

Share my daddy’s picture please pic.twitter.com/V7QoEmtfqd — Dynastie 🍫👸🏾 (@mskason3) February 27, 2018

Since Dynastie made the tweet on Tuesday, it has been shared over 319,000 times. There were already folks in her comments section ready to give up their organ.

I am O positive , i was wondering if there was anyway i can help?! — 3/13😋✨🐣 (@kinglyddy_) February 28, 2018

im o+ and just called and spoke with him. he’s going to give his doctor my number. — ally. (@itsallydunbar) February 28, 2018

It seems like Dynastie’s signal payed off and now her father is making the next moves to get the care he needs.

Trying to get a hold of his doctor right now ..lol you guys have been blowing his phone up 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gf8PIyZU7t — Dynastie 🍫👸🏾 (@mskason3) February 28, 2018

Hey everyone! So my dad talked to his doctor and she said that he has to start going to classes to see how the donation is work and if he is actually qualified to get the surgery because of his age(he’s turning 70 this year🙌🏾🙏🏾Hopefully the classes goes well — Dynastie 🍫👸🏾 (@mskason3) March 1, 2018

Dynastie was definitely grateful for all the attention. “I feel like it’s a blessing that a lot of people would want to donate to my dad even though they don’t know him,” she said. “I feel like he should not be the reason people want to start donating because just like him, there are a lot of other people who are going through the exact same thing that we are.”

Dynastie’s moves definitely inspired folks going through a similar situation.

Aye I’m O+ too and in need of a kidney if you’re around my age (22) age does play a big role in donating to someone. DM if you have any questions #BlessIp — chino (@El_Chino_Mayne) February 28, 2018

If you want to stay updated on Dynastie’s heartwarming story, you can check in on Twitter and make sure you watch out for any other community members looking for a blessing!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: