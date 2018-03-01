Jennifer Lawrence Plays Who Would You Rather: Killmonger Or Black Panther

Jennifer Lawrence is back, this time as Dominika Egorova, a Russian ballerina turned master of seductive and manipulative combat.

When Dominika faces a career-ending injury, she and her mother are faced with a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, or as Lawrence calls it, “whore school.” After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced.

We had the opportunity to talk with Lawrence, Joel Edgerton and Francis Lawrence about everything Red Sparrow, a film at will leave you with so may thoughts. To switch it up a bit, we asked Lawrence about Black Panther… She’s been busy filming so we can understand her answer, for now… But, she proves she’s just as relatable as you’d hoped.

Red Sparrow is out now in theaters everywhere.

