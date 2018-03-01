‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Release Date Moved Up To April

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps racking up the W’s. Surely at least partly due to the epic success of Black Panther, the next film from Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, has been moved up.

Originally scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, Infinity War…or what we prefer to call Wakanda Extended…will now be in theaters April 27.

Okay, it’s only a week, but the sooner the better.

Star Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man/Tony Stark), and Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers) by extension, took to Twitter with hopes of catching the flick early.

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Great. With friends? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Then “voila,” Marvel stepped in and it would drop a week early. Probably part of a marketing plan, but just roll with.

Also, are we thinking way too much about Marvel’s use of “FANTASTIC” in their tweet. A proper Fantastic 4 in the MCU is way overdue…

Regardless, we need a new trailer, though.

Peep the excited reactions to this news below and on the flip.

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done. Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Marvel: Are you excited to see #InfinityWar? Me: Yup! Can't wait to see it in May.#Marvel: Well we're gonna release it on April 27th instead. *gods plan starts playing* pic.twitter.com/iG46kW0hqv — Bizarro Migos (@3BlackGeeks) March 1, 2018

This is why Marvel is on top…. This is EPIC. Can't wait to see #InfinityWar NEXT MONTH! pic.twitter.com/N3jSsgdEKe — DR Movie News (@DRMovieNews) March 1, 2018

Being a Marvel fan right now means being happy to see #InfinityWar a week earlier, but realizing you get to see your favs die sooner. pic.twitter.com/13OFILT1ck — Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 1, 2018

Now that #Avengers #InfinityWar is opening everywhere April 27, imagine how enormous the worldwide opening weekend box office number will be. pic.twitter.com/QWazgnYlMR — Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) March 1, 2018

Movie execs who had movies opening on April 27th finding out #InfinityWar pulled up it’s release date a week. pic.twitter.com/lh7IRWyoY3 — Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 1, 2018

APRIL 27th!!!!#InfinityWar is coming out a week early!!! 🤩🎉 pic.twitter.com/LC3zHZqLop — Maia Shibutani (@MaiaShibutani) March 1, 2018

