And I Am Telling You, I’m Not Going: Former College Student Refuses To Move Out Of Her Dorm Room

Lisa S. Palmer enrolled in Hunter College in 2016, majoring in geography, but reportedly dropped out shortly after enrolling. However, dropping out did not inspire her to move out of the New York City, 100-square-foot single dorm room on 425 East 25th Street. For nearly two years, the school has been trying to evict her, but she refuses to vacate. The 32-year-old, who is originally from Delaware and works at an architecture firm, has received several evictions notice, but tells The New York Post, “I plan on fighting the lawsuit and while I fight it, I’m going to stay.” Palmer has reportedly accrued $94,000 in unpaid residence hall charges.

Her reason for staying? Allegedly, Hunter would not let her register for fall 2016 classes because she disputed her housing and tuition bill. Palmer explained, “I felt that it was a miscommunication initially, but after I met with the dean I felt that they were starting to treat me unfairly. It was like, ‘Get out.’” Hunter insists she dropped out.

The New York Post also reports, “Hunter moved her to a wing that’s only occupied by a middle-aged nurse, whom the college is also trying to evict. The college wants to boot a total of nine nurses who were given rooms in various wings of the E. 25th Street building when it was owned by Bellevue Hospital. The resident nurses include 67-year-old Derek DeFreitas who kept a dormitory room ‘crash pad’ at the address for decades.”

Considering college tuition is insanely expensive and so is rent in New York City, we are totally here for this. Taking into account the millions of dollars Hunter takes from students ever year, Lisa Palmer and nine nurses won’t hurt their bottom-line. We only hope that when Hunter College evicts all ten of them that they all blast from their rooms, in unison, Jennifer Holliday‘s “And I Am Telling You (I’m Not Going).” #HereForIt

