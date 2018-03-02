Chloe X Halle On How Their Music Tastes Combine In Their Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Chloe x Halle have had a stellar run so far, working there way up from YouTube covers, to getting signed by Beyonce, to being a part of the “Grown-ish” cast and penning the theme song. They talk about how much they’ve enjoyed the playing their alter egos, and how the TV opportunity has intertwined with their music career.

Halle, at 17 years old, and Chloe at 19, discuss telling their story through music at a period of rapid growth in their lives. They also talk about what a joy it is to see their fans evolve with them, and to see all the different ages in their fan base. They talk about using their writing as therapy, and the transition from doing covers to making original music. They also reveal who are their inspirations, and how they have all mixed together to create their sound. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

