Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

Chloe X Halle On How Their Music Tastes Combine In Their Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Chloe x Halle have had a stellar run so far, working there way up from YouTube covers, to getting signed by Beyonce, to being a part of the “Grown-ish” cast and penning the theme song. They talk about how much they’ve enjoyed the playing their alter egos, and how the TV opportunity has intertwined with their music career.

Halle, at 17 years old, and Chloe at 19, discuss telling their story through music at a period of rapid growth in their lives. They also talk about what a joy it is to see their fans evolve with them, and to see all the different ages in their fan base. They talk about using their writing as therapy, and the transition from doing covers to making original music. They also reveal who are their inspirations, and how they have all mixed together to create their sound. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Chloe X Halle “The Kids Are Alright” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Blac Youngsta Reveals The First Artist Whose Music Made Him Cry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Taylor Girlz On Accepting That They Are Their Own Best Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Premiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals

We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin's Red Carpet Glow Up

20 photos Launch gallery

We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin's Red Carpet Glow Up

Continue reading We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin’s Red Carpet Glow Up

We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin's Red Carpet Glow Up

Everyone's favorite little sister is growing up and we can't take it! We've fallen in love with Marsai Martin as the scene-stealing Diane on ABC's Black-ish, but now she is blossoming into a fashion and industry force we can't deny. It was just announced that this 13-year-old phenom will be starring in AND executive producing a new film "Little" along with Hollywood heavyweight Will Packer. Marsai's red carpet evolution is being guided by stylist Apuje Kalu (Jay Ellis, Kofi Siriboe), Alexander Armand (En Vogue, Letoya Luckett, Niecey Nash) on hair, and Tasha Brown (Jill Scott, Jessica Williams,Logan Laurice) on makeup. This trio has made her a style star, especially this award season. From textured updos to playful hemlines, Marsai's look is changing but always age appropriate. Clad in designer's like Coach, Red Valentino, Pantora Bridal and Miri Couture, we get to see a taste of the woman she will become. From the very beginning, Marsai's natural hair has been her crowning glory. Every carpet appearance gives us something different: a sleek ponytail, long braids, or luscious curls. Hairstylist Armand has recently started utilizing more dramatic protective styles on Marsai as well. Our fave is the curly half-up-half-down look he created for her for a recent SAG Awards pre-party. Tasha Brown keeps her makeup youthful and clean, letting her natural beauty shine through (those dimples!). We can't wait to see how Marsai continues to grow in her style and her career. Let's take a look back at her first red carpet moments to now.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
BMM 2016
Chloe X Halle On How Their Music Tastes…
03.02.18
Cassandra Lucas “Name On It” [NEW MUSIC]
02.16.18
Coline Creuzot “You Give” [NEW MUSIC]
01.18.18
Remy Ma Feat. Lil Kim “Wake Me Up”…
11.16.17
Ayo & Teo “Better Off Alone” [NEW MUSIC…
10.22.17
Amber Lee On Why Opening Up For Shaggy…
10.14.17
DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW…
09.02.17
Jesse Campbell “Can’t Live Without Your Love” [NEW…
08.17.17
Russ “Me You” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
07.25.17
Connor Evans “American Bandstand” [NEW MUSIC]
07.26.17
Angie Ange
[Watch] Angie Ange Talks About Being A Woman…
06.28.17
Black Music Month: Maria More Explains How She…
06.10.17
Maxwell Releases Documentary About His King & Queen…
06.10.17
Women In Music: Karen Briggs
06.10.17
Women In Music: Ella Fitzgerald
06.10.17
Black Music Month Feature: Meridith Evans of Luxury…
06.10.17
Photos