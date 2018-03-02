Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Chooses New College Home [PHOTO]

Shareef O’Neal wanted to attend the University of Arizona, but decided to make a new decision. After the scandal with head coach, Sean Miller, O’Neal changed his mind. Miller has been accused of paying recruits and can ultimately be fired.
In an Instagram photo posted by Shareef everyone is wearing UCLA gear and he said, “HEADING TO UCLA I know my mom is glad I’m staying home LOL.” With so much talent coming out several high schools this year March Madness 2019 is looking pretty interesting. Congratulations Shareef O’Neal!
