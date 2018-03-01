Will Smith Helps Student With Promposal

Will Smith not only drops gems on Instagram, but now he’s helping young men with promposals. Smith is currently in South Carolina filming his new movie, “Gemini Man,” by director Ang Lee. In the video on WTOC, he met senior, Andrew Mooney and he asked for help with his promposal.
Smith instantly got on Instagram and spoke to Mooney’s girlfriend, Ashley Elder. He insisted that she go to prom with him because he’s a cool guy and they are going to have a great time. We hope after all this she said, “yes.”
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Chadwick Boseman, Blac Chyna, Will Smith & More [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Will Smith Celebrates 10 Million Instagram Followers With Epic Recap [VIDEO]
RELATED: Will Smith’s Ode To Jaden [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays Excellence In Broadcasting Award
- How Nischelle Turner Missed Out On Dating Common [VIDEO]
- How Sterling K. Brown Wants To Use “Black Panther” To Inspire A New “This Is Us”
- Massa Ain’t Happy! The White House Is Furious At Ben Carson And HUD Over Lavish Spending Reports
- First Black Woman To Own A NASCAR Team Is Ready To Race
- DJ Khaled Is Back with Beyonce, Jay-Z, & Future!
- Chloe X Halle On How Their Music Tastes Combine In Their Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- KYS Vs. 3/1/18 – One Take Drew vs. Bank Hunta Izzy & YBG Sosa
- Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Chooses New College Home [PHOTO]
- Hillarious! Elders React To Migos [Watch]
Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)
13 photos Launch gallery
Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)
1. Will and Jazzy Jeff win an American Music AwardSource:Jim Smeal/WireImage 1 of 13
2. Will Smith and MC HammerSource:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 2 of 13
3. The Fresh PrinceSource:Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images 3 of 13
4. Will Smith In The 90sSource:Inter-News/ullstein bild via Getty Images 4 of 13
5. Will and JadaSource:SGranitz/WireImage 5 of 13
6. Will Smith ThrowbackSource:John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images 6 of 13
7. Will Smith and LL Cool J (you know it’s the 90s when you see Fubu!)Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 7 of 13
8. Remember when Tyra Banks was on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”?Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 8 of 13
9. Men In BlackSource:Columbia Pictures/Getty Images 9 of 13
10. Will Smith In Bad BoysSource:Columbia Pictures/Getty Images 10 of 13
11. Remember “Wild Wild West?”Source:Murray Close/Getty Images 11 of 13
12. Will Smith gets slimed at the Nick Kids’ Choice AwardsSource:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 12 of 13
13. Will Smith plays some golfSource:Stan Badz/PGA 13 of 13
comments – Add Yours