Prayers Up For Da Boss! Rick Ross Reportedly Hospitalized, Possible Pneumonia

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

 

Throw a prayer up for da Boss Ricky Ross. According to reports, a phone call was made to 911 about 3:30am this Thursday morning and said he was breathing heavy and unresponsive. They said when trying to wake him up he was ‘slobbing out of the mouth.’

We all know Rick Ross’s history of seizures but we are told he went to a hospital and is receiving respiratory treatment possibly for pneumonia. Prayers up for da boss!

Source: TMZ
