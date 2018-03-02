Dancehall Queens Turn Up With Kunley Da Kulprit & Khxos’ New Track!

Jamaica producer Kunley Da Kulprit and rising artist Khxos have something for the ladies to turn up to this weekend with “Dancehall Queen.”

Featuring an infectious bassline, expect energy levels to increase when the beat drops. Get ready for the upcoming parades by playing this at home, in the car, at the club, and have a dance off!

Kunley is a member of veteran Dancehall group Ward 21, while Khxos is an upcoming recording artist who recently released his debut album, “Dopamine“. More on his album here courtesy of 13th Street Promotions.

Listen to “Dancehall Queen” below.

