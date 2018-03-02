Bouillon Buckets: J.R. Smith Suspended For Hurling Bowl Of Soup At Asst. Coach

J.R. Smith was suspended one game for the most J.R. Smith of reasons. Reportedly, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard hurled a bowl of soup at an assistant coach.

Yeah, that’ll do it.

According to ESPN, Smith hurled that soup at Damon Jones. Yeah, the same Damon Jones who was a King James teammate early in his career.

Reportedly, Smith is already back with the team and will play in tomorrow’s (March 3) game against the Denver Nuggets. He served his suspension last night, with the Cavs taking an L to the Philadelphia Sixers.

No word on whether it was chicken soup, a chowder or maybe a chili, but we eagerly await such details.

Of course, Twitter has all the jokes.

Most absurd J.R. Smith storylines rankings, updated: 1) Shooting 3-of-15 in Game 2 then straight to the club and getting publicly ethered by Rihanna

2) The "You trying to get the pipe?" DM slide

3) THROWING SOUP at a coach

4) Jason Terry mid-play dap

5) Untying shoes phase — J.R.ob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 2, 2018

what if J.R. Smith just wanted to share some soup with Damon Jones but didn't really think the situation through — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) March 2, 2018

J.R. Smith walking off the court pic.twitter.com/lJzWVAThT8 — Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) March 2, 2018

J.R. Smith got suspended for throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones. 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/w8mzpqdDWO — Cycle (@bycycle) March 2, 2018

*Sees J.R Smith throws soup at assistant coach*

*Thinks it's fake news*

*Sees it from credible source*

: pic.twitter.com/yyhYw1MoQ3 — Dom2K (@Dom_2k) March 2, 2018

Son…

The average bowl of soup contains 12 ounces, meaning its likely that J.R. Smith's 2017-18 OST (Ounces of Soup Thrown) is higher than his 2017-18 PER (8.2) https://t.co/zXDq2XiMQw — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 2, 2018

—

Photo:

Also On 93.9 WKYS: