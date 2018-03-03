Michelle Obama’s Social Media Tips For Donald Trump

Michelle Obama always inspires us with her speeches and delivers a piece of advice in all of them. Recently, she stopped by Klick Health’s Muse to talk about art, technology and more. While speaking she also spoke about social media and how it should be used.
Essence reports that even though Obama has over 10 million followers on Twitter she still sometimes has to ask for help. She said, “I still haven’t figured it out because I’m old and I don’t understand most of social media. I tweet, but I have a committee. I don’t just tweet off the top of my head, which I don’t encourage people to do — especially kids.” After that she began talking about Donald Trump and offered him social media advice.
Obama said, “How many kids do you know that the first thing that comes off the top of their head is the first thing they should express? It’s like,take a minute. Talk to your crew before you put that [out there] and then spell check and check the grammar.” We will just have to wait and see if he follows her advice.
RELATED: Michelle Obama Talks About Her Political Future [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Michelle Obama To Share Her Personal Journey In A Must-Read Memoir
RELATED: Michelle Obama Tells The Story Behind The Inauguration Gift Exchange
The Latest:
- Generation Hope Mentor Open House
- AWARE for All: Clinical Research Education Day
- Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us She Had Bars
- Power Outage In Baltimore Area BGE Working On Power From Wind Storm
- Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx
- ‘Black Panther’ Has Made Life Easier For Black Cats — Seriously
- Cora Masters Barry Talks Marion Barry Statue Unveiling With Angie Ange
- Is Laz Alonso In A Relationship?
- Report: Rick Ross Is ‘Okay And Was Never On Life Support”
- Receipts: Turns Out Trump Was Lying On LiAngelo Ball