Michelle Obama’s Social Media Tips For Donald Trump

Michelle Obama always inspires us with her speeches and delivers a piece of advice in all of them. Recently, she stopped by Klick Health’s Muse to talk about art, technology and more. While speaking she also spoke about social media and how it should be used.

Follow @TheRSMS

Essence reports that even though Obama has over 10 million followers on Twitter she still sometimes has to ask for help. She said, “I still haven’t figured it out because I’m old and I don’t understand most of social media. I tweet, but I have a committee. I don’t just tweet off the top of my head, which I don’t encourage people to do — especially kids.” After that she began talking about Donald Trump and offered him social media advice.

Obama said, “How many kids do you know that the first thing that comes off the top of their head is the first thing they should express? It’s like,take a minute. Talk to your crew before you put that [out there] and then spell check and check the grammar.” We will just have to wait and see if he follows her advice.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Talks About Her Political Future [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Michelle Obama To Share Her Personal Journey In A Must-Read Memoir

RELATED: Michelle Obama Tells The Story Behind The Inauguration Gift Exchange

The Latest: