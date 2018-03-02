Morris Chestnut Lands New Role

Morris Chestnut has been acting in movies and television shows for quite some time. Deadline reports that fans better get ready because he just landed to star in the Amazon drama, “Goliath.” Chestnut will star on the show alongside Billy Bob Thorton for the second season.

He will play, “Chief Deputy District Attorney Hakeem Rashad.” Chestnut’s character and Thorton have a little bit of beef after Thorton takes over the case of a teenager accused of double murder. Chestnut tries to step in to crush the defense and win for the prosecutor’s office.

The hit show was created by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro. Chestnut was asked to be in this series after “Rosewood” was cancelled on FOX. Congratulations Morris Chestnut!

