Prayers Up! Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive In His Home

Our prayers and thoughts are with the boss, Rick Ross, who was hospitalized on Thursday after being found unresponsive in his Florida home.

According to TMZ, Rozay is now connected to machines to help him breath and to assist his heart in functioning. He was hospitalized after someone in his Miami-area home called 911 to report that he was breathing heavy and unresponsive at around 3:30 a.m.

Prayers up for Rick Ross — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) March 2, 2018

I BELIEVE in the Power of Prayer Sending Prayers up for Rick Ross🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 2, 2018

God bless my brother Rick Ross I’m praying to the highest level love you bro — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) March 2, 2018

Prayers up for @RickRoss 🙏🏾 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) March 2, 2018

Pray for Rozay! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 2, 2018

You may recall that in 2011, Ross lost consciousness and suffered a seizure on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Memphis. However, he told Rolling Stone following the seizure, “It felt like I just dozed off on the couch. I actually got off the plane like, ‘Seizure? Y’all are trippin’.’”

The news comes months after Rozay dropped over 100 pounds following his initial health scare. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Teflon Don.

