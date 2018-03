The Baltimore area got slammed by that crazy windstorm and they say about 0ne million people are without power in the nnorteast region. Trees and powerlines are down as the clean up continues. There are about 165,000 without power and 50,000 in Baltimore County but BGE is working around the clock to restore power.

Source: Foxbaltimore.com

