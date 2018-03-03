AWARE for All: Clinical Research Education Day

On Thursday, April 19th the nonprofit Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation – CISCRP – is holding a free educational event about clinical research.

Join us for this informational event to learn about clinical research, get free health screenings, and hear from physician and patients speakers.

To register for AWARE, visit CISCRP.org and click AWARE for All – D.C. under Events.

Registration is free but donations are welcome. All proceeds from the event will be used to support clinical research education and outreach programs for patients and their families.

