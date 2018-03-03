Generation Hope is now recruiting Mentors for the 2018/2019 academic year who will be matched with teen parents attending college in the DMV metro area. The Scholar Program is both unique and impactful and our Mentors make it truly special. If you would like to learn more about becoming a Mentor to a teen parent attending college, please join us for our Mentor Open House on Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM in Montgomery College -Takoma Park/Silver Spring Campus. Our Mentor Open House is an event that will give individuals, businesses, and organizations who are interested in becoming Mentors more information about the application process, what to expect, and other details. You’ll also get to meet and hear from current Mentors, current Scholars, and the Generation Hope staff. Please click on the following link for more information our Mentor Open House:

Generation Hope Mentor Open House